A diverse selection of work by new, emerging and student artists in El Paso is on exhibit at the Crossland Gallery.
“Fresh As…” features the neon bright pop art inspired work of Juan Ornelas, stylish El Paso scenes by Chance Bailey Johnson, innovated paper roll by Chris Hortado, fantasy figures by Gabriel Marquez and more.
The other “fresh” artists include Jose Lucero, Leslie Lira, Crystal Rodriguez, Mario Peres, Elizabeth Flores, Jose Quain, Jose Ornelas, Fatima Fuentes, Alexi Bernard, Melissa Reyna, Cynthia Garcia, Alondra Gonzalez, Samantha Ochoa, Serena Ornelas, Alan Lizarraga, Bonnie Oneida, Luis Villareal and Jorge Delgado.
The exhibit, hosted by the El Paso Art Association, runs through Saturday, Aug. 28 at the gallery, 500 W. Paisano.
The gallery is open 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 10:20 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday. The gallery will be open for the Last Thursdays El Paso event highlighting Downtown arts and culture from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.
Information: 915-534-7377; elpasoartassociation.com
