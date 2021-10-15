The El Paso Opera will perform pieces from beloved musicals such as “Annie,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Les Misérables” among many others as part of a global event celebrating local theatre.
The “All Together Now” show will take place in El Paso at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Philanthropy Theatre at the Plaza Theatre.
El Paso Opera will join thousands of theatrical organizations across the globe producing local shows the same weekend under theatrical licensor Music Theatre International. The revue was created for theatres to use as a fundraiser for their organizations.
MTI’s catalog includes musicals such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,”Fiddler on the Roof,” “Godspell,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Hairspray,” and more.
El Paso Opera’s production will feature the El Paso Opera resident artists and Youth Opera of El Paso.
“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theatre with performances of MTI’s ‘All Together Now!’” Arianne Marcee, executive director of El Paso Opera, said in a statement. “The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations,” she said.
“We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful revue.”
Tickets are $30 and available at epopera.org.
Information: epopera.org.
