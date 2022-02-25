El Paso film lovers have a lot to look forward to this weekend. El Paso Media Fest runs Feb. 25-27 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso, 12351 Pellicano.
The event aims to develop and stimulate the filmmaking industry in El Paso and maximize regional talent on an international stage.
Scheduled to appear is Greg Sestero, star of “The Room” and author of the book that was adapted into the Oscar-nominated film of the same name, “The Disaster Artist.”
Also scheduled are El Paso native and animated filmmaker Chris Aguirre and actor Evan G. Vourazeris, who plays “Tuck” on the popular Netflix series “Ozark.”
The fest features several film seminars, including “The Industry,” after which Sestero will talk about his experience in the film industry and how it has affected his life.
Film screenings include “Now or Never: A Tony Romo Story,” “Beyond the Dream,” “Blast Beat” and “Miracle Valley,” and more than 50 other movies. The festival will also feature guest speakers discussing filmmaking and the business side of the industry. The fest ends with awards in various categorie for best films, actor and actress.
Tickets: $20-$65; discounts for students and veterans; elpasomediafest.com/buy-tickets.html.
Information: elpasomediafest.com
