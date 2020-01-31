What’s up and coming in music to El Paso? Lots and lots of diverse concerts – from an old school Love Jam to the piano stylings of Raul DiBlasio and Harry Connick Jr. to all-out dance parties with Pitbull, Ozuna and Prince Royce and of course, Cher and Kiss and ZZ Top in between.
Here’s a glimpse at just some of the music concerts coming to the city’s largest venues.
Visit elpasoinc.com/calendar for a full list of entertainment and community events:
CONCERTS
Friday, Feb. 14
Valentine’s
Freestyle Love Jam
Lisa Lisa, Stevie B, Debbie Deb, Shannon and more
7:30 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Raul DiBlasio
& Barbara Padilla
Concierto para Enamorados
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday, Feb. 15
Angela Aguilar
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Friday, Feb. 21
Alan Jackson
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Saturday, Feb. 22
Pitbull
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Thursday, March 5
Harry Connick Jr.
True Love:
An Intimate Performance
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday, March 6
Cher
Here We Go Again Tour
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Monday, March 9
KISS
End of the Road Tour
7:30 p.m. Don Haskins Center
tuesday, March 10
Trippie Redd
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
saturday, March 21
Banda MS
de Sergio Lizarraga
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Monday, March 23
Texas Tenors
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday, March 27
TobyMac
Hits Deep Tour
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Sunday, March 29
Prince Royce
Alter Ego Tour
7 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Friday, April 3
Ana Gabriel
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Saturday, April 4
Tejano Legends
Ruben Ramos
with Mexican Revolution
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, April 9
Ozuna
Nibiru World Tour
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Wednesday, April 22
ZZ Top
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Wednesday, April 29
Celtic Woman
Celebration Tour 2020
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, April 30
Kane Brown
Featuring Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Sunday, May 3
The 1975
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Monday, May 4
REO Speedwagon
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Sunday, May 10
Tripple Redd
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Tuesday, May 12
Shinedown
8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre