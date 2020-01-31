What’s up and coming in music to El Paso? Lots and lots of diverse concerts – from an old school Love Jam to the piano stylings of Raul DiBlasio and Harry Connick Jr. to all-out dance parties with Pitbull, Ozuna and Prince Royce and of course, Cher and Kiss and ZZ Top in between.

Here’s a glimpse at just some of the music concerts coming to the city’s largest venues.

Visit elpasoinc.com/calendar for a full list of entertainment and community events:

CONCERTS 

 

Friday, Feb. 14

Valentine’s 

Freestyle Love Jam

Lisa Lisa, Stevie B, Debbie Deb, Shannon and more

7:30 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Raul DiBlasio

& Barbara Padilla

Concierto para Enamorados

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Saturday, Feb. 15

Angela Aguilar

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Friday, Feb. 21

Alan Jackson

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Saturday, Feb. 22

Pitbull

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Thursday, March 5

Harry Connick Jr.

True Love: 

An Intimate Performance

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Friday, March 6

Cher

Here We Go Again Tour

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Monday, March 9

KISS

End of the Road Tour

7:30 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

tuesday, March 10

Trippie Redd

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

saturday, March 21

Banda MS

de Sergio Lizarraga

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Monday, March 23

Texas Tenors

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Friday, March 27

TobyMac

Hits Deep Tour

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Sunday, March 29

Prince Royce

Alter Ego Tour

7 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

Friday, April 3

Ana Gabriel

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Saturday, April 4

Tejano Legends

Ruben Ramos 

with Mexican Revolution

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Thursday, April 9

Ozuna

Nibiru World Tour

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

 

Wednesday, April 22

ZZ Top

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Wednesday, April 29

Celtic Woman

Celebration Tour 2020

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Thursday, April 30

Kane Brown

Featuring Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

 

Sunday, May 3

The 1975

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Monday, May 4

REO Speedwagon

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Sunday, May 10

Tripple Redd

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Tuesday, May 12

Shinedown

8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

 

