REO Speedwagon rolling with the changes

It’s a legend passed on by only those who claim were there.
Sometime in the summer of 1973, on the muddy banks of the Rio Grande outside of Las Cruces, a riverside concert was held by a then up-and-coming rock-and-roll band called REO Speedwagon.
A night of drinking, dancing, and musical revelry ensued, and remains a legend.
“That sounds familiar,” founding keyboardist Neal Doughty said from his home in Minneapolis. “I can confirm that that concert did in fact take place. REO Speedwagon did play on the banks of the Rio Grande in Las Cruces.”
Now, nearly five decades and more than a dozen top 40 hits later, REO Speedwagon will return to the borderland in a more traditional setting at the Abraham Chavez Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
While REO Speedwagon experienced the peak of their fame during the MTV era, the band has existed for more than 50 years.
Doughty founded the band in 1967 alongside drummer Alan Gratzer and guitarist Gary Richrath, with singer/guitarist Kevin Cronin joining the band on one occasion in 1972 and finally settling in as the band’s permanent frontman in 1976.
“We found Kevin through a musician’s referral service in Chicago,” Doughty said. “It turns out he was the musician’s referral service and its only client. He just put an ad in the paper and we fell for it.”
REO Speedwagon has maintained a steady membership for the better part of 30 years, avoiding the attrition with which most bands on the classic rock circuit are plagued.
Remaining with the band since its heyday is Doughty, Cronin and bassist/singer Bruce Hall (who sings lead vocals on one of the band’s most notable rockers: “Back On The Road Again”). Gratzer and Richrath left the band in 1988 and were replaced by Bryan Hitt and Dave Amato, respectively, who remain with the band to this day.
As REO Speedwagon’s stardom rose in the 70s, its stance as a hard-rocking boogie band a la Grand Funk or Foghat inevitably began to soften.
From the early days of churning out fierce rock songs like “Ridin’ the Storm Out,” and “157 Riverside Ave.,” REO developed a reputation for its scorching live act, culminating in the release of its first platinum album, "Live: You Get What You Play For," in 1977.
Yet all that reached a turning point in 1980 when the band released "Hi Infidelity" (which went on to sell more than 10 million copies), and its number-one smash hit single “Keep On Loving You.”
"When Kevin wrote ‘Keep On Loving You’ and brought it into rehearsal, he met a little resistance with that song,” Doughty said. “We had been more of a hard-rock band, and I was probably the one who didn’t like that song at all. I said, ‘We’re supposed to be a rock and roll band, and that’s one of those sappy power ballads.’"
"Of course, I’m happy that was the most wrong opinion I ever had,” he said with a laugh. “It put us on the map, but we didn’t want to be known as a ‘ballad band.’ We would do an album with ten rockers and one ballad, and we would go to the label with one of the rockers first, and they would say ‘Give us the ballad.’ So, we were locked into that.”
Doughty insists that in the live setting, REO is still not a ballad band.
He said he feels the need to clarify this because, much like their fellow Illinois arena rock compadres and frequent tourmates Styx, REO Speedwagon’s reputation throughout the years unfairly became more one of schlock balladeers.
“A lot of those early fans were calling us sellouts,” Doughty says. “It’s not so much to do that we came out with a ballad, it’s more like we became famous and the early fans who helped get us where we were – they liked it better when they were the only fans. They felt we took off without them.”
While REO Speedwagon plays the ballads for the fans (with Doughty himself admitting the songs grew on him over the years), he said the rest of the show is a high-energy affair. He cites a specific show in which the band had to raise the volume of the PA system because the audience was singing the songs so loud that the band had trouble hearing themselves in the mix.
“We played a show on the East Coast in a beautiful outdoor pavilion designed for symphony orchestras in an affluent neighborhood that didn’t like loud noises,” Doughty said. “They were going to bust us; they had a guy come up to our sound man with a decibel meter showing how ‘too loud’ we were, and our soundman goes ‘watch this’ and turned the PA off altogether – it was the crowd violating the sound limit.”
Talk about "rolling with the changes" – some things never change.
