“Hope is for presidents and dreams are for people who are sleeping.”
Certainly one heck of a lyric, but AJJ is one band whose body of work is chock full of aphorisms that sound like they were written by Oscar Wilde on election night.
AJJ returns to the Sun City for a performance at the Lowbrow Palace on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Since 2004, AJJ has been one of the most acerbic folk groups in America – with lyrics featuring biting social commentary and ruminations on politics, existentialism, religion, anxiety, humanity and pretty much everything else you do not want to discuss with your family on Thanksgiving.
All of these themes are packaged in a wasabi-like acoustic punk sound that has been described appropriately as “anti-folk.” It’s brazenly anti-establishment, fiercely cynical and often quite hilarious – in the most cathartic manner possible. A sort of coffee house Rage Against The Machine.
AJJ’s familiarity with the borderland has even impacted the group’s music.
The band debuted a track called “El Paso Border Patrol” during a recent live performance for radio station KUTX in Austin. The song features the lyrics “the border patrol planted drugs in our van, oh well.”
Frontman and primary songwriter Sean Bonnette concluded the song by saying with a laugh: “That song is for the El Paso Border Patrol stop that we always get pulled over at, regardless.”
For the first 12 years of its existence, AJJ bore the inflammatory name “Andrew Jackson Jihad” before it had an uncharacteristically PC change of heart in 2016.
That year, Bonnette stated on the band’s website:
“1.) We are not Muslims, and as such, it is disrespectful and irresponsible for us to use the word jihad in our band’s name. 2.) We no longer wish to be a living reminder of president Andrew Jackson. Interesting historical figure as he was, he was an odious person and our fascination with him has grown stale.”
AJJ recently announced its newest record “Good Luck Everybody” – its second since the name change, following “The Bible 2” in 2016 – was to become available starting Jan. 17. The record is bound to reflect the band’s feelings on the upcoming election and today’s political climate.
Clearly, AJJ is aware of the criticism lobbed at them from the more optimistic set of listeners, as they stated on their album “Can’t Maintain.”
“We didn’t come here to rock, we only came to disappoint you… I guess we gave you what you needed, so you’re welcome.”
Despite the overabundance of cynicism that permeates AJJ’s work, it often lapses all the way back around into flat-out joy, as displayed on the song “People,” revealing the emotional core inside the otherwise thorny exterior.
“People are my religion because I believe in them,
People are my enemies and people are my friends,
I have faith in my fellow man, and I only hope that he has faith in me.”