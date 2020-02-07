A deep decline in attendance has sent the once-popular outdoor summer series Music Under the Stars into hiatus and it won’t be presented this year.
Officials with the city’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department said that after 36 years, the event will go on an “extended hiatus” while the future of the program is reevaluated.
“The difficult decision was made following several years of declining attendance as well as budgetary challenges at the Chamizal National Memorial caused by funding cuts at the national level,” officials said in a news release.
Officials said attendance decreased 96% during the past 10 years “despite the addition of more touring and Grammy-winning headliners.”
At its height in the early 2000s, attendance averaged 12,500 people per concert. In addition, last year, federal budget cuts for the National Park Service led to an abbreviated season that drew sparse attendance of a little more than 500 people per show.
“We are proud of our long history of showcasing El Paso’s talented local musicians as well as bringing nationally and internationally known artists to this concert series,” Deputy City Manager of Quality of Life Tracey Jerome said in a statement. “As entertainment options across El Paso increased, we started to see a decrease in this program that made it unsustainable at this time.”
The event was once held at the national park, but attendance declined substantially when patrons were no longer allowed to bring in their own alcohol to the park. The series was later split into two parts, with one being held at the Chamizal and the other at the city-owned Cohen Stadium.
The stadium in Northeast El Paso that once was home to the Diablos baseball team was demolished last summer to make way for a new entertainment district that will include a water park, retail and restaurants.
The city hosts other free, outdoor concerts, including Cool Canyon Nights, Alfresco! Fridays and the Summer Concert Series at neighborhood parks organized by the Parks and Recreation Department.