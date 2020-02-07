Stand-up comedian Jo Koy returns to El Paso on Valentine’s Day for his “Just Kidding World Tour” at the Abraham Chavez Theatre.
What better way to enjoy an evening with a sweetheart than LOL-ing with the veteran comedian who also hosts his own podcast, “The Koy Pond with Jo Koy.”
This is the 48-year-old comedian’s third time performing in El Paso.
Koy is hot off his fourth Netflix special, in which he returns to frequent topics like his mother, his family and the connection between Filipinos and Mexicans.
“It’s a lot deeper than Vick’s VapoRub,” he jokes.
Here are three things to know about Koy:
Koy is Filippino-American, but he doesn’t have an accent, so according to a popular bit from his Netflix special, “Comin’ In Hot,” don’t worry if you struggle to differentiate him from other Asians– or Mexicans, for that matter.
“You can’t tell us apart. Do you know how many Mexicans my mom walks up to and goes, ‘Philippino?’”
Asians with accents are a different story, though, he says. Koreans? They talk like they’ve been smoking marijuana their whole lives, says Koy. Vietnamese? They talk fast and their voice goes from low to high, like the Doppler Effect from a passing car.
Koy is very much a sneaker head. In his latest Netflix special, he sports the Off-White X Nike Presto, part of a limited 10-shoe collaboration between Nike and streetwear-turned-high-fashion designer Virgil Abloh. On the resale market, the shoe can now go for anywhere between $1,700 to $5,000 depending on size.
Koy bragged on the YouTube sneaker talk show “Full Size Run” that he owns three pairs. Citing the famous shoe obsession of former First Lady of the Philippines, Imelda Marcos, Koy says shoes “are in our DNA.”
His real name is Joseph Glenn Herbert. In a recent interview with Dennis Miller, he revealed how he came up with his stage name.
“I was going up at open mics … every time I would go up, the MC would make fun of it or people would snicker … and it dawned on me to use my nickname. My aunt would say ‘Jo Koy, it’s time to eat.’”
Years later, Koy asked his aunt why she called him Joe Koy.
That’s when he learned that what his aunt was actually saying was “Joe ko,” meaning “my Joe” in her Filippino dialect.