Harry Connick Jr. is bringing true love to the borderland this spring.
The jazz/big band singer, actor and TV personality will perform at the Plaza Theatre on March 5 as part of his “True Love: An Intimate Performance Tour.”
The tour comes on the heels of his recently released No. 1 jazz album, “True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter” and will include songs from that album as well as classics from his career.
The New Orleans-born Connick, 52, who has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, started playing piano at age 3. He released his first album at 19.
The rest, as they say, is history – including writing the score and singing several songs for the 1989 movie “When Harry Met Sally,” whose album went multi-platinum.
Among those songs are “It Had to be You” and “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore.”
He also interprets “A Wink and a Smile” made popular by the movie “Sleepless in Seattle.”
Other hits include “Just the Way You Are,” “Smile” and “And I Love Her.”
Connick’s 30-plus-year career spans music, film, television and Broadway, including roles as the B-17 gunner Clay Busby in “Memphis Belle,” mass murderer Daryll Lee Cullum in “Copycat” and Sandra Bullock’s love interest Justin Matisse in “Hope Floats.”
He earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in October.
Connick also had a syndicated talk show, “Harry,” produced by Fox Television Stations, but it was canceled in 2018 after two seasons.
Tickets for “True Love” range from $62.50 to $125.50 plus taxes and fees and are available at ticketmaster.com and the Plaza Theatre Box Office.
Other recently announced shows in the borderland include:
Alan Jackson: Feb. 21,
Don Haskins Center
Pitbull: Feb. 22,
El Paso County Coliseum
Shinedown: May 12,
Plaza Theatre
Dwight Yoakam: March 14,
Abraham Chavez Theatre
TobyMac: March 27,
Don Haskins Center
ZZ Top: April 22,
Abraham Chavez Theatre
For more events, visit elpasoinc.com/calendar.