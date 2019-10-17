Dec. 28, 1955 – Oct. 10, 2019
Enrique Moreno was received into Heaven on Oct. 10.
A staunch defender of justice, his life stands as a beacon of integrity, excellence, and a devotion to the principle of law.
Enrique was born in Chihuahua to Enriqueta, a seamstress, and Manuel, a carpenter. He grew up in El Paso and graduated from Austin High School, Harvard University and Harvard Law School.
Enrique was a tireless ally to people who, by circumstance or choice, were fighting for justice. He was nominated in 1999 by President Bill Clinton for a judgeship on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals — the first El Pasoan to be so honored — and was re-nominated in 2001.
Enrique is survived by Carla Monsisvais, his love; Manuel Moreno, Sr., his father; Rosa Moreno, his sister; Manuel Moreno, Jr., his brother; Enrique Moreno, Jr., his son; and Joe and Anna Rodriguez, his stepchildren; as well as loving nieces, nephews, great nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his mother, Enriqueta.
Funeral services were held Oct. 13-14, with burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Donations in his memory may be made to Annunciation House, 1003 E. San Antonio, El Paso, Texas 79901.