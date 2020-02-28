You wanted the best and you got the best! The hottest band in the world, Kiss,” makes its way back to UTEP’s Don Haskins Center on Monday, March 9.
The Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famers kicked off their purported final tour, “The End of the Road Tour,” in January 2019. Kiss will dawn its world famous makeup, platform boots and flashy costumes for the last time on July 17, 2021, in New York City, where the band originated in 1973.
Until then, there’s still plenty of blood spitting, fire breathing, guitar smashing, pyrotechnics and a whole lot of “Rock and Roll All Nite” (and party every day) to go.
1. Stanley Bert Eisen
Kiss frontman Paul Stanley was born Stanley Bert Eisen (an especially un-rock n’ roll name) in Manhattan, New York, in 1952. Stanley was born with a birth defect called microtia, which caused his right ear to be misshapen and left him unable to hear from that side.
The condition, which he revealed in his 2014 memoir, “Face the Music: A Life Exposed,” made him a target of bullies when he was young and made him extremely self-conscious and shy. Putting on the persona of a superhero rock star helped him overcome his shyness.
2. Second farewell
The End of the Road Tour marks Kiss’ second attempt at retirement. In 2000, the group launched its Farewell Tour, which ran through 2001, and featured its original lineup of Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss. While Kiss later reneged on retirement in 2002, this was the last time the original members of Kiss would tour together.
Today, the band is made up of Stanley on guitar and vocals, Simmons, 70, on bass and vocals, guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer. Singer was a member of Kiss during its “unmasked” phase, when the band retired its makeup and costumes throughout much of the 1980s and 1990s. He stepped aside when the original lineup re-formed in 1996 to once again dawn their iconic stage personas and rejoined the band following the Farewell Tour, taking over Criss’ “Catman” persona.
According to its founding members, the End of the Road Tour is undoubtably Kiss’ last tour: “We can’t be running around for that much longer in 40 pounds of gear,” Paul Stanley, 68, recently told Rolling Stone magazine.
3. Another Kiss?
While this may or may not be the last time we see this incarnation of Kiss on the road, members and management of the band have left the door open for its future, with or without its founding members. With a slew of merchandise, from lunchboxes to caskets, the foursome is every bit as much a brand as it is a band.
Back in 2005, Kiss manager Doc Magee told the New York Times that the group had “been toying with the idea of recruiting an entire band to don the band’s famous makeup.”
McGhee said: “Kiss is more like Doritos or Pepsi, as far as a brand name is concerned. They’re more characters than the individual person.”
And Stanley recently told the Sioux City Journal: “There was a time when people said, ‘Kiss has to be the original four members.’ Well, those people are 50% wrong. And all of this is conjecture. I’m not walking away from what Gene and I have built over 45 years. I’m of the mindset that teams don’t fold because their star pitcher or star hitter is gone. There’s an amazing pool of talent out there. Can it continue? Absolutely.”
So, while this may be Simmons and Stanley’s kiss goodnight as its last-standing founding members, fans could be in store for a second Kiss.