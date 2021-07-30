After posting my last column on encountering racism during my lifetime, I received more than 110 “likes” and more than 40 comments on Facebook.
In my column, which periodically appears in the El Paso Inc.’s B Section, I wrote about my upbringing in El Paso with my parents and some incidents of racism we all faced – including being turned away at a local barbershop because of my race when I was young.
I thought I would share the comments with you this week. They came from people of all cultures and backgrounds, which was rather encouraging.
Sharon Evans Haddad: In spite of it all you chose to keep doing what you loved. Great lesson.
So I look forward to your column in El Paso Inc. each week! Love it. Keep it up. God bless you!
Russ Wieland: The world would be so much better if everyone was like Mr. Pooley. All for one and one for all.
Leigh Galatzan: Sorry you had to endure that, but you were tough and had a great career. You are well respected.
Growing up in El Paso and going to El Paso High, I don’t recall any racism in the schools. We were all friends, played sports together, etc.
Randy Sanders: My dad would have thrown me across the room if he heard of me doing or saying anything derogatory about people of different ethnicity or color.
Sal Cristobal Rodriguez: Ray, your sports columns were a tremendous asset to our community, especially the High School reports. Awesome!
Burt Blacksher: Wrong then and wrong now. All persons should be treated with dignity and respect.
Victor Armendariz: Nice story Ray. Thank you for sharing.
Derry Eads: Sorry that you had to live through that, Ray. I remember you telling a story of racism in the press box when you were covering high school football and how Bob Ingram stood up for you.
Oscar Gonzales: Thanks for sharing, good history.
Mimi-Pennnies Stewart: My family loved you like family!
Lorena Herrera: Thank you for sharing your amazing story.
Michele Elizabeth Binder: Ray I’m so sorry you had to endure that.
Richard Martinez: How many of us Mexicans have gone through the same racism as you. Still going on. I live in Arizona and believe me, it happens here, too.
Chris Mowad: Great story Ray! God bless you and your family.
