Every new year comes with a fresh crop of couples planning for one of the most anticipated and special days of their lives: their wedding day.
Such an important event requires months of planning and preparations. When it comes to a day that will be documented in a couple’s lives for many years to come, attention to detail is key.
This year, wedding trends have hit the refresh button and have taken inspiration from the conservation and self-care movement. So whether you are newly engaged or planning to attend a wedding this year, we’ve rounded up the top trends we’re excited to see this “I do” season.
Greenery
It’s time to let Mother Nature take over your wedding décor because greenery is the new floral.
Picture lush, green trees framing your ceremony setting and then topping off your centerpiece arrangement with fragrant sprigs of eucalyptus.
This look is perfect for couples that love a neutral look because it gives the fresh and organic appeal of traditional florals to a venue without having to add any over-the-top color to your arrangements.
Intimate weddings
The most memorable weddings that guests can attend provide them with a unique experience where they can truly take the time to celebrate and enjoy the newlywed couple.
Smaller weddings are becoming a trend because they allow couples to spend more time with their loved ones while also being present in their nuptials. Make extra room for details by condensing your guest list as much as possible. Having an intimate wedding also allows couples to save more for the honeymoon destination of their choice.
Sustainability
The tradition of incorporating “something borrowed” into your ceremony takes on a whole new meaning as we predict eco-friendly weddings will rise in trend. Reducing waste in small ways for a wedding can mean simply going paperless for your Save-The-Dates or reducing energy use by selecting an outdoor venue.
Finding vendors who prefer to work with sustainable resources will not only reduce the carbon-footprint, but couples can feel more at ease knowing that their wedding materials can be repurposed.
Ballgowns
When it comes to finding the perfect wedding dress, bigger is better.
Wedding dress designers have embraced the ballgown silhouette this season when creating new gowns for a look that embodies a modern princess.
Skirts made out of layers of soft tulle have a “frothy” effect as they move, and ruffle details add texture and dimension to dresses.
Because all eyes are on the bride, we encourage our brides to make a statement in the new decade when choosing their big-day style.
___
Ella Blu Boutique specializes in contemporary and designer fashion, including gowns, accessories and daywear. Find them at ellabluboutique.com. Their fashion tips appear in the B Section every month and online at elpasoinc.com.