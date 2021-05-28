An unassuming family restaurant in East Central El Paso has made Yelp’s Top 100 restaurants in Texas list for 2021.
El Taquito at 1422 Airway, owned by Jorge and Diana Suarez, is listed at No. 32 based on reviews and ratings – boasting an overall five-star rating.
The eatery offers quesadillas, tacos, nachos, burritos, sopes, combination plates and aguas frescas, and is best known for its flauta plate.
Others on the list include the Comfort Café in San Antonio, The Gypsy Poet in Houston, and Jewboy Burgers in Austin. Yelp officials said the majority of restaurants on its list offer meals priced at under $30 per person.
“Yelp’s rich trove of data reveals great insights into consumer behavior and small business trends, including where people love to eat. This year’s list gives a unique perspective at what Yelpers are loving that’s not as easy to discover by just searching on Yelp,” officials said in a news release.
Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas identified businesses in the restaurants category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and rating of reviews between Jan. 1, 2016 and April 16, 2021.
