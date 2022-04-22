El Paso's Jimmy Rogers Jr. inducted into Bowl Season Leadership Hall of Fame

El Paso businessman Jimmy Rogers Jr. has been inducted into the Bowl Season Leadership Hall of Fame for his years long contributions to the Sun Bowl and college football bowl organizations overall.
“Few have been as devoted to the Sun Bowl and college football as Mr. Jimmy Rogers Jr.,” Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas said in a statement. “The impact he has made here in El Paso and around the college football scene has been extraordinary.”
Rogers, 87, was inducted during the Annual Bowl Season meetings in Orlando, Florida, the week of April 11.
A member of the Sun Bowl Association Board of Directors for more than 50 years, Rogers as instrumental in moving the El Paso game from UTEP’s 15,000-seat Kidd Field to the Sun Bowl Stadium, which opened in 1963 with a capacity of 30,000.
Until recent years, Rogers served as the game’s liaison with CBS Sports, a partnership that will feature its 54th consecutive broadcast at this year’s Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 30.
He previously led efforts to have the Sun Bowl televised on TVS then NBC. He was also key in negotiating and securing some of the bowl’s past sponsors, including John Hancock, Wells Fargo and Helen of Troy.
Rogers’ first recollection of the Sun Bowl the 1940 game when the Border Conference champion New Mexico Lobos squared off with the Big Seven Conference champion Utah Utes.
“We went to every parade growing up,” Rogers said in a previous interview. “I started riding in the Sun Bowl Parade on horseback with the Sheriff’s Posse in about 1950. I think I rode in about 20 parades on horseback.”
Rogers has also advocated for and supported UTEP athletics, having served as president of the Touchdown Club and chairman of the UTEP Athletic Advisory Committee.
In 1989, he was inducted into the El Paso Sports Hall of Fame and years later received the Bud Dudley Bowl Executive Award for his service to the Sun Bowl and college football. In 1999, he became the first volunteer named to the Legends of the Sun Bowl, the Association’s Hall of Fame.
A native El Pasoan, Rogers has served on the boards of numerous community organizations.
He was the longtime chairman and CEO of Rogers & Belding Insurance Agency, one of the largest insurance brokerage firms in El Paso co-founded by his father. It was later sold to Wells Fargo Insurance Services, where Rogers served as vice president and sales manager before retiring.
The Rogers family has been an integral part of the Sun Bowl for generations, the Sun Bowl Association said in a news release.
Jimmy’s father, James Rogers, Sr., was the secretary of the first board of directors of the Sun Bowl in 1934. Jimmy’s sons Jim III and Mike have each followed in the family tradition of giving back: Mike is a past president (2011) of the Sun Bowl Association, while Jim III spent over a decade volunteering with the Sun Bowl basketball committee.
