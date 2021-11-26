As a child, Renato De Leon loved gymnastics and martial arts. But when he got involved with the El Paso youth theater group Kids-N-Co., he discovered he also loved performing.
“When I quit martial arts, my father recommended ballet, which at first I rejected and hated because I was afraid of getting bullied,” De Leon said. “But one day, he showed me a YouTube video of a famous ballet dancer named Roberto Bolle, and I was hooked because I saw how incredible the movements were and it mixed everything I loved – performing and physicality – into one.”
So, at 14, De Leon began ballet training, which took him from El Paso to the Kirov Academy of Ballet in Washington, D.C.
He has been performing in Europe ever since, including with the Polish and Czech National Ballets.
De Leon will return to El Paso to dance the role of the Cavalier in El Paso Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” Dec. 3-5 at UTEP’s Magoffin Auditorium.
He’ll perform opposite ballet friend and fellow El Pasoan Lesley Lopez, who’ll play the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Like De Leon, Lopez started in El Paso. She trained with Andree Harper and Ingeborg Heuser, but then received a full scholarship to the Pittsburg Ballet Theatre her junior year of high school.
She danced professionally with Pittsburg before returning to El Paso, where she is an instructor for El Paso Ballet Theatre.
She is thrilled to be back on stage after a near two-year break because of the pandemic.
“I’m trying to take everything in because I’m really lucky to perform,” Lopez said. “It’s one of hardest roles I’ve done, but one of my favorites. I am extremely grateful to be on stage with my partner and the company.”
Center stage for much of the production is the heroine Clara, who will be danced by Franklin High School freshman Lydia Salazar. It will be her first principal role.
“There is something really magical about ‘The Nutcracker,’” Salazar said. “Growing up, I always wanted to be Clara. I can’t wait till people see what I have done with the role.”
Ballet founder and executive director Marta Katz said their show is based on the Tchaikovsky ballet by Marius Petipa.
“There are so many new versions, so many set in different eras, but we do it pretty much straightforward based on the original.”
The company is delighted to be able to rent the original Bert Ronke designed set used by Heuser and UTEP for many years.
The performances should have been the company’s 13th production of the classic, but because of the pandemic, it will be 12th, Katz said. Normally, some principal roles are filled by out-of-town professionals, Katz said, so she is ecstatic that she was able to use local talent to fill principal roles.
De Leon said he is thrilled to “finally have the chance to come back to my roots and perform in the place where my dance career began. For me, these upcoming performances are my way of saying thank you to the city that shaped me into the person I am today.”
