Were you as disappointed in the new Netflix series about the life of slain Tejano queen Selena as the rest of her fans?
Does your heart go “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” at the thought of a deeper dive into her life, her roots, her music and the way she touched millions of people – especially those of us who, like her, come from two different worlds?
The “Anything for Selena” podcast is the creation of journalist Maria Garcia and her team at Boston NPR affiliate WBUR.
El Pasoans may remember Garcia as a former news anchor on KVIA Channel 7. Much of the podcast was produced in El Paso in 2020, where Garcia returned to be closer to her family during quarantine.
“This podcast is a lifelong quest to unpack why Selena made such a profound impact on me,” Garcia said.
In the podcast’s first episode, Garcia shares her memory of discovering Selena’s music at age 7 during a live performance that was aired on television.
“She had this cascade of black hair, red lips brown skin. She sang like she felt every single word of her songs like the music was emanating from her body,” Garcia said.
“People just loved her. I loved her.”
New episodes of the podcast are available each week via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and other podcast apps.
El Paso Inc. talked to Garcia by phone about the podcast and the journey it took her on.
Q: Why was it important for you to make this podcast?
I knew that my love for her was not purely musical. I knew that she meant so much more and represented more. I wanted to apply my love of journalism and cultural analyses and be very intimate and vulnerable, to use storytelling to connect the dots of her legacy for the last quarter century.
Q: You interviewed her father, Abraham Quintanilla, and were able to license her music for the podcast. What was he like?
He’s incredibly elusive and what you hear happened after months and months of trying to get a hold of him. By the time I flew to Corpus Christi, I had been trying to nail him down for six months. He’s old school, but once you’re with him in person, his guard comes down. I wanted to show the range of his humanity. He’s a complicated person.
Q: You talk about being from the border, your family immigrating from Juárez to El Paso. Why was it important for you to write and voice the podcast here?
In the beginning of the pandemic, there were more unknowns than knowns and things in Boston got very severe, very quickly. I knew I wanted to be here if things got really hairy. This project forced me to confront a lot of wounds and look inward and I wanted to be somewhere safe to do that.
The podcast, even though it is about Selena, it’s also about the things that make us human. It’s a story about our deep yearning to belong somewhere.
Q: Any good Selena stories you learned about?
One of the episodes takes a look at big-butt culture and how in the 25 years since Selena died, we went from deriding big butts in the mainstream and now being big-butt obsessed. This is the era of the big butt.
A surprising story that her dad told me was about them being on tour, stopping at a Whataburger and locking themselves out of Big Bertha, their tour bus.
Selena volunteered to go through a small window, but her butt was too big. She got stuck and they couldn’t pull her out. They almost had to call the fire department. He still laughs about it.
Everyone was laughing but he said she started crying. Selena – who celebrated her body and showed it off in front of tens of thousands of people – cried.
Those little moments shed light on her vulnerability and her humanity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.