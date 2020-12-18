El Pasoan Valeria Contreras was interested in comics, cartoons and animation from a very early age.
“I didn’t know how to animate, but I knew how to draw, and my mother pushed me to pursue that interest,” said Contreras, who created Valcon Comics in 2010.
Valcon Comics is a local, independent company that publishes the monthly educational comic series, El Cartoon. Inside the pages of El Cartoon, she and other local artists and storytellers have created a fun and colorful world for kids that not only entertains, but teaches valuable lessons about health, the environment and other topics.
El Cartoon is published in English and Spanish and distributed throughout El Paso and Juárez. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Valcon has shifted to publishing the El Cartoon series and other works online.
Contreras said she first began developing characters for cartoons like “Jamie’s Jungle” and “Always With Kuko” when she was a senior in high school.
But where most artists her age were more interested in superheroes and villains, Contreras wanted to create comic strips and tell stories with a purpose.
“I was interested in educational comics and learning through the arts,” Contreras said. “The arts make learning more accessible and comics are a great way to teach about water pollution or climate change through these characters. I wanted to teach a lesson and reinforce those lessons in small ways in order to make a difference.”
The November issue featured her “Jamie’s Jungle” characters – a fun group of animals – finishing up their “Friendsgiving” dinner. When one character asks if the others plan to recycle the cardboard boxes from gifts, one of the friends comes up with a better idea.
What follows is a lesson on how discarded paper products and vegetable scraps can be used as compost as a way to give back to the Earth. The cartoon is followed by a quick, easy-to-read lesson on composting and its positive effects on the environment.
“We’ve gotten really positive feedback from teachers, parents and the community we distribute to, especially the bilingual aspect,” Contreras said. “That’s really important to me, because I’ve always been so inspired by the community on the border and I’m glad we can bring people together through art.”
Contreras adds that some schools in Juárez use El Cartoon to teach English.
Next up for Contreras and Valcon is new comics and graphic novels, as well as Contreras’ current pursuit of her MFA in film and creative producing at Columbia University.
Contreras said she would someday like to see her comics made into an educational animated series.
While COVID-19 has presented a new set of challenges, it also gave Contreras the opportunity to grow her online presence and make Valcon more accessible.
“My vision is to be able to grow and provide opportunities for the many talented writers and illustrators in El Paso that are fun and engaging, but also educational,” Contreras said. “And we’re now trying to do that in a virtual world, in both languages so kids have this piece of art and a story that brings the community together.”
