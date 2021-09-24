The 8th Annual El Paso Winefest, set for Saturday, Oct. 16, will bring together acclaimed local chefs and an array of fine wines to Downtown.
Featuring 450 wines from around the world and food from 20 of El Paso’s finest restaurants, the El Paso Winefest supports Rotary Club of El Paso projects, including the Children’s Holiday Party and Book Distribution for Region 19 Head Start and RotaCare El Paso Medical Clinic in the Mission Valley.
Other projects include Rotary Youth Leadership Awards for area high school juniors, International Youth Exchange, Literacy efforts and Ramp Builds to assist disabled and homebound individuals.
“Where else can you enjoy such a fabulous setting, sample great food and fantastic wines, and walk away feeling great, knowing that you touched hundreds of lives through Rotary projects?” said Matt Niland, president of the Rotary Club of El Paso.
“It’s not only an extraordinary value; it’s an extraordinary cause.”
In addition to tastings, selected participating wineries will offer full bottles of wine for sale, with representatives from some of Napa Valley’s top wineries on hand to showcase their wines and answer questions.
The event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. across from San Jacinto Plaza.
Sponsorships are available, which include a Reserve Tasting event on Thursday, Oct. 14; early admission to the Grand Tasting on Oct. 16, and more.
Tickets: $100 per person; grand tasting, $100; VIP tickets, $150 each.
Information: elpasowinefest.com.
