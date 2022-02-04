check out local events for Valentine's Day
Graphic by El Paso Inc. staff

It’s not all flowers and chocolate for Valentine’s anymore. In fact, it’s not all love and friendship, either.

From singles mingles at a rooftop bar to love stories aboard the streetcar, events celebrating – or rebuking – the holiday abound across the borderland.

Making a return is the popular El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens “Quit Bugging Me” event that allows scorned lovers to get back at an ex while giving back to a good cause. 

Now through Feb. 10, the public can name a cockroach after their insignificant other or someone who’s been “bugging” them. The roaches will be fed to zoo animals Feb. 12-13 and will be livestreamed on the zoo’s Facebook page.

Donations are encouraged but not required. Name your roach at elpasozoo.org.  

Here’s what’s up and things to do around El Paso for Valentine’s: 

Now to Feb. 28

Locks of Love

Couples are invited to place locks on a metal heart-shaped structure to seal their love.

6:30 p.m. nightly

Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta

epcountyparks.com

@ascaratepark on Facebook

 

Sunday, Feb. 6

‘Grease’ Sing-Along Movie Party

An interactive, prop-filled, hand-jiving sing-along for all you T-Birds and Pink Ladies out there.

6 p.m. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo

250 Montecillo

(*also 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13)

 

Tuesday, Feb. 8

‘Grease’ Sing-Along Movie Party

An interactive, prop-filled, hand-jiving sing-along for all you T-Birds and Pink Ladies out there.

7:30 p.m. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

12351 Pellicano

drafthouse.com/el-paso

 

Friday, Feb. 11

Abe Mac’s Valentine’s Day Dance

Three sets with call out dances; DJ Little Dave between sets

9 p.m. Ricky D’s, 10780 Pebble Hills

@abemacmusic on Facebook

Valentine’s Day Dinner-Show

“The Sons of Soul Legends”

8 p.m. El Maida Shrine 

elmaida.com

@ElMaidaShriners on Facebook

 

Valentine’s Scavenger Hunt

Stroll Ascarate Lake and find hand-painted hearts and gnomes; then hide them for other visitors 

Daily thru Monday, Feb. 14 Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta

epcountyparks.com

@ascaratepark on Facebook

 

Saturday, Feb. 12

Wild at Heart

Dinner, live music, animal encounters, DeadBeach beer, gaming station

Event for 21+ only

5:30-9 p.m. El Paso Zoo 4100 E. Paisano

elpasozoosociety.org

@elpasozoo on Facebook

 

Valentine’s Day Read & Ride

Ride the El Paso Streetcar and listen to stories

10 a.m. Glory Road Transfer Center, 100 Glory Road

elpasolibrary.org

 

Gran Baile de San Valentine

Dinner & show with Christian Valle & Xavier Tisa, plus a tribute to Juan Gabriel

6:30 p.m. Pistoleros Adobe Cantina & Grill

1500 Main, San Elizario

pistolerosdeladobecantinagrill.com

EP Love Lyrics and Laughs Experience 

6:30 p.m.-midnight

Hotel Indigo, 325 N. Kansas

@HotelIndigoElPasoDowntown on Facebook

Hearts Desire 5 Course Dinner

5-9 p.m.-midnight

Hotel Indigo, 325 N. Kansas

@HotelIndigoElPasoDowntown on Facebook

Galentines Brunch

11 a.m.-2:30 p..m. Mamacitas

Hotel Indigo, 325 N. Kansas

@HotelIndigoElPasoDowntown on Facebook

Valentine’s Senses Dinner and Dance

Celebrate Valentine’s with a sensorial dinner; guess your food by its smell, feel and taste 6 p.m.-midnight

Epic Railyard Event Center

2201 E. Mills

epicrailyard.com

@EPICRailyard on Facebook

 

Sunday, Feb. 13

Singles Mingle at La Perla

Appetizers, live DJ Sets, limited guests at the rooftop venue.

7 p.m. Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, 106 W. Mills

Eventbrite.com/e/single-mingle-at-la-perla-tickets-254767314897

Valentine’s Romantic Bachata Group Class 

3:30-5 p.m. El Paso Ballroom Dance Academy, 7220 N. Mesa

danceelpaso.com

@ElPasoBallroomDanceAcademy on Facebook

Be My Valentiki 

Dinner, drinks and more in island-style experience

3 p.m. Toltec Tiki Room, 602 Magoffin

(also Monday, Feb. 14)

toltectikiroom.com

@toltectikiroom on Facebook

 

Monday, Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day Dinner

6:30 p.m. The Kitchen at 150 Sunset, 150 Sunset

150sunset.com @150sunseteventcenter on Facebook

Valentine’s Day Dinner 

6 p.m. Ardovino’s Desert Crossing 

1 Ardovinos, Sunland Park, NM

ardovinos.com

@Ardovinosdc on Facebook

Don’t see your event?

Add your event at elpasoinc.com/local-events or email us at features@elpasoinc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.