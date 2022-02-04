It’s not all flowers and chocolate for Valentine’s anymore. In fact, it’s not all love and friendship, either.
From singles mingles at a rooftop bar to love stories aboard the streetcar, events celebrating – or rebuking – the holiday abound across the borderland.
Making a return is the popular El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens “Quit Bugging Me” event that allows scorned lovers to get back at an ex while giving back to a good cause.
Now through Feb. 10, the public can name a cockroach after their insignificant other or someone who’s been “bugging” them. The roaches will be fed to zoo animals Feb. 12-13 and will be livestreamed on the zoo’s Facebook page.
Donations are encouraged but not required. Name your roach at elpasozoo.org.
Here’s what’s up and things to do around El Paso for Valentine’s:
Now to Feb. 28
Locks of Love
Couples are invited to place locks on a metal heart-shaped structure to seal their love.
6:30 p.m. nightly
Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta
@ascaratepark on Facebook
Sunday, Feb. 6
‘Grease’ Sing-Along Movie Party
An interactive, prop-filled, hand-jiving sing-along for all you T-Birds and Pink Ladies out there.
6 p.m. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo
250 Montecillo
(*also 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13)
Tuesday, Feb. 8
7:30 p.m. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso
12351 Pellicano
Friday, Feb. 11
Abe Mac’s Valentine’s Day Dance
Three sets with call out dances; DJ Little Dave between sets
9 p.m. Ricky D’s, 10780 Pebble Hills
@abemacmusic on Facebook
Valentine’s Day Dinner-Show
“The Sons of Soul Legends”
8 p.m. El Maida Shrine
@ElMaidaShriners on Facebook
Valentine’s Scavenger Hunt
Stroll Ascarate Lake and find hand-painted hearts and gnomes; then hide them for other visitors
Daily thru Monday, Feb. 14 Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta
@ascaratepark on Facebook
Saturday, Feb. 12
Wild at Heart
Dinner, live music, animal encounters, DeadBeach beer, gaming station
Event for 21+ only
5:30-9 p.m. El Paso Zoo 4100 E. Paisano
@elpasozoo on Facebook
Valentine’s Day Read & Ride
Ride the El Paso Streetcar and listen to stories
10 a.m. Glory Road Transfer Center, 100 Glory Road
Gran Baile de San Valentine
Dinner & show with Christian Valle & Xavier Tisa, plus a tribute to Juan Gabriel
6:30 p.m. Pistoleros Adobe Cantina & Grill
1500 Main, San Elizario
pistolerosdeladobecantinagrill.com
EP Love Lyrics and Laughs Experience
6:30 p.m.-midnight
Hotel Indigo, 325 N. Kansas
@HotelIndigoElPasoDowntown on Facebook
Hearts Desire 5 Course Dinner
5-9 p.m.-midnight
Hotel Indigo, 325 N. Kansas
@HotelIndigoElPasoDowntown on Facebook
Galentines Brunch
11 a.m.-2:30 p..m. Mamacitas
Hotel Indigo, 325 N. Kansas
@HotelIndigoElPasoDowntown on Facebook
Valentine’s Senses Dinner and Dance
Celebrate Valentine’s with a sensorial dinner; guess your food by its smell, feel and taste 6 p.m.-midnight
Epic Railyard Event Center
2201 E. Mills
@EPICRailyard on Facebook
Sunday, Feb. 13
Singles Mingle at La Perla
Appetizers, live DJ Sets, limited guests at the rooftop venue.
7 p.m. Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, 106 W. Mills
Eventbrite.com/e/single-mingle-at-la-perla-tickets-254767314897
Valentine’s Romantic Bachata Group Class
3:30-5 p.m. El Paso Ballroom Dance Academy, 7220 N. Mesa
@ElPasoBallroomDanceAcademy on Facebook
Be My Valentiki
Dinner, drinks and more in island-style experience
3 p.m. Toltec Tiki Room, 602 Magoffin
(also Monday, Feb. 14)
@toltectikiroom on Facebook
Monday, Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day Dinner
6:30 p.m. The Kitchen at 150 Sunset, 150 Sunset
150sunset.com @150sunseteventcenter on Facebook
Valentine’s Day Dinner
6 p.m. Ardovino’s Desert Crossing
1 Ardovinos, Sunland Park, NM
@Ardovinosdc on Facebook
