Calling Earth, Wind and Fire R&B legends would be an understatement.
The definitive R&B band of all-time is returning to the Sun City for a performance at the Plaza Theatre on April 24.
Anchored by the band’s original members – lead singer Phillip Bailey, bassist Verdine White and drummer Ralph Johnson – Earth, Wind & Fire has accrued six Grammy awards and 17 nominations in its 50-plus year career.
The group has forged a unique combination of soul, funk, pop, disco, jazz and African music that remains popular to this day.
The band’s dominance of the charts in the 70s and early 80s was powered by the songwriting and production of Verdine’s brother, co-founder and singer Maurice White, whose rich baritone complimented Bailey’s pristine falsetto on hits like “September,” “Let’s Groove,” Shining Star” and “Reasons.”
Possibly the definitive song showcasing the band’s style and the duo’s singing dynamic is the 1975 smash hit, “That’s the Way of the World.”
Under White’s leadership, the band incorporated then-unconventional sounds and instruments such as the handheld kalimba and a full horn section, dubbed the Phenix Horns.
The Phenix Horns later contributed its distinctive sounds in Phil Collins’ solo work in the 80s. Collins produced Bailey’s 1984 solo album, which yielded the iconic duet, “Easy Lover.”
While Maurice White retired from the road in 1994 and died in 2016, Verdine White, Bailey and Johnson have maintained Earth, Wind & Fire as a creative and touring entity, including music from the 2013 “Now, Then & Forever” album.
