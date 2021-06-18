The El Paso Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 90th anniversary season with a series of events, starting with a reception in July to honor the artists involved in a painted violins fundraiser.
An Emerald Affair gala is set for Friday, Sept. 10 at Grace Gardens, where more than 30 artistically painted violins by El Paso and surrounding area artists, including EPSO’s music director Bohuslav Rattay, will be auctioned. The evening will trace EPSO’s 90-year history and include dinner and entertainment.
The violins will debut at a reception honoring the artists on Thursday, July 1 at the International Museum of Art, 1211 Montana, which will host the violin exhibit through July 4.
The 2021-2022 season will include music from celebrated composers performed by Rattay along with other recognized musicians in the region. In addition, the 90th anniversary season will feature varied collaborations with El Paso Opera, El Paso Pro-Musica and the University of Texas at El Paso Music Department and Choral Union.
The season includes:
Sept. 24-25: Masterpieces by Gershwin and Ravel by Kevin Cole on piano
Oct. 22-23: World premiere piece of a 23-minute cantata by Jorge Martin that pays tribute to the victims and survivors of the Aug. 3, 2019, attack in El Paso.
Dec. 3-4: Home for the Holidays
Jan 21-22: New Year’s concert with El Paso Pro-Musica featuring cellist Zuill Bailey and violinist Chee-Yun Kim.
Feb. 18-19: Collaboration with the UTEP Choral Union to present Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 “Ode to Joy.”
April 22-23: Rachmaninoff’s Concerto for Piano No. 3, by pianist Natasha Paremski, and Respighi’s Pines of Rome, highlighting the orchestra.
Information: epso.org; 915-532-3376.
