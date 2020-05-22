The El Paso Symphony Orchestra has announced its line up for its 90th anniversary season this fall.
The season opens on Sept. 25-26 with the world premiere of “El Paso Requiem” – a piece written to honor the victims of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at an East Central El Paso Walmart.
The piece was written by popular Cuban American composer Jorge Martin and commissioned by Communities for Peace, a collaboration of the El Paso Opera, El Paso Pro-Musica, the El Paso Symphony Orchestra and the University of Texas at El Paso Department of Music.
The concerts, which will be led by El Paso Symphony Orchestra conductor Bohuslav Rattay, will include a UTEP music department chorus and El Paso Opera soloists.
Communities for Peace is working with the El Paso Community Foundation to raise $15,000 to support the project.
You can donate online at epcf.org/peace.
Here’s the rest of the EPSO lineup, dependent on any changes that may be caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said.
Sept. 25-26
Jorge Martin, “El Paso Requiem”
Ravel, “Daphnis and Chloé Suite No. 2”
Ravel, “Bolero"
Oct. 23-24
Dzmitry Ulasiuk, piano
“Beethoven Concerto for Piano, No. 3,” op. 37, C minor
“Sibelius Symphony No. 2,” op. 43, D major
Dec. 4-5
Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1, op. 13, TH 24, G minor “Winter Daydreams”
“Home Alone Suite”
“Home for Christmas” with Chris Mann
Jan. 22-23, 2021
Kevin Cole, piano
Gershwin, “Rhapsody in Blue”
Gershwin, “Second Rhapsody” for piano and orchestra
Mahler, “Symphony No. 5” in C-sharp minor
Presented in collaboration with El Paso Pro-Musica
Feb. 19-20, 2021
UTEP Choral Union
Beethoven, “Symphony No. 8,” op. 93, F major
Mozart, “Requiem,” K.626
March 6, 2021
El Paso Symphony Orchestra
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”
April 23 & 24, 2021
Natasha Paremski, piano
Rachmaninoff, “Concerto for Piano No. 3,” op. 30, D minor
Respighi, “Pines of Rome”
