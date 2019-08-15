El Paso players on the 1935 Sun Bowl team, top row, from left: Victor Morales, H. C. Weisinger, Walter Sanchez, Winston Black, Porfirio Perez, Mike Carrasco, Kenneth Heineman and Armando Cisneros. Second row: Ishmael Nyffenger, Tiburcio Lopez, Jim Gruber, Bob Wighman, Martin Arroyo, Victor Blanco and Ted Thomas. Third row: Tom Henry, Johnny Shaw, Ed Taylor, Ed Dearing, Francis Lester, Ray Keating, Charlie Edens and Antonin Hernandez. (Some players not present).