Families who attend the third annual festival, put on by Insights El Paso, can launch rockets, make space art, learn about current NASA Research, stargaze, make moon craters and more from Sept. 18-25.
The schedule includes:
White Sands Full Moon Night: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at White Sands National Park, White Sands, New Mexico. View the full moon from one of the most beautiful landscapes on the planet. Park closing times will be extended to allow you to view the full moon from the dunes
Nerd Night: “Contact.” 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Alamo Drafthouse East, 12351 Pellicano. Catch the blockbuster movie starring Jodie Foster. A discussion with keynote Dr. Andrew Maynard, associate dean, College of Global Futures, Arizona State University, and representatives from the Very Large Array in Socorro, New Mexico, will be part of the event.
Star Party: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site. Stargazing and astronomy talks will be part of this event hosted by Insights, the Sun City Astronomers and Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site. Bring your own camp chairs, telescopes, and non-alcoholic drinks. Free hot chocolate will be available.
Rocket Launch Day: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at El Paso Radio Controllers Airstrip, 6121 Stan Roberts. Build and launch your own model rocket. Ticket includes a rocket, rocket decorations, and a launch window; as well as rocketry activities, big rocket displays by local rocket clubs, and a Space Festival T-shirt Nebula Tie Dye party.
Once the city’s science and children’s museum that stood where the ballpark was built Downtown, the Insights nonprofit for the past four years has gone mobile and taken exhibits and educational programs to schools and various locations across the borderland.
Information: insightselpaso.org/el-paso-space-festival.
