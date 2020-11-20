He was a Jesuit missionary and priest who laid the foundation for the Catholic Diocese of El Paso and built many of the area’s most beloved churches, including Sacred Heart Church.
He is Father Carlos Pinto, and for more than 20 yers, he guided the faithful in the rapidly growing border community and came to be known as El Paso’s apostle.
On the Nov. 28 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with historian Sam Sanchez Sr. about the life and legacy of Father Pinto. We’ll also get details on plans to restore Sacred Heart Church from historian Max Grossman.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.