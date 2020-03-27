Here’s a list of concerts and events in El Paso that

have been rescheduled:

Celtic Woman, May 1, Plaza Theatre

NB Ridaz, Lil Rob, MC Magic, June 12, Plaza Theatre

Mike Salazar, June 19

Pink Floyd, June 26, Plaza Theatre

Banda MS, July 31, Don Haskins Center

Toby Mac, Aug. 18, Don Haskins Center

Shinedown, Aug. 18, Plaza Theatre

Kane Brown, Oct. 2, Don Haskins Center

El Paso Comic Con, Oct. 2-4, Civic Center

Franco Escamilla, Oct. 17, Plaza Theatre

Texas Tenors, Oct. 30, Plaza Theatre

 

Below are concerts and events that have been canceled or postponed but haven’t yet been rescheduled (as of Wednesday, March 25):

Ozuna, TBA

Rage Against the Machine, postponed

Prince Royce, postponed 

Ana Gabriel, postponed

Paw Patrol, canceled

Dwight Yoakam, postponed

Star City Tattoo and Arts Expo, postponed 

The Office Musical Parody, postponed

Tejano Legends, postponed

Bon Apetit, canceled

Baby Shark Live, postponed

Bon Apetit/El Paso Opera, canceled

EPSYO Side by Side, postponed

YWCA Women’s Luncheon, postponed

Joey Diaz, postponed

Gilbert Santa Rosa, postponed

 

Venue Information

 

El Paso County Coliseum

915-533-9899; @ElPasoColiseum on Facebook

 

Don Haskins Center

915-747-5481, utepspecialevents.com

@UTEPSpecialEvents on Facebook

 

Abraham Chavez Theatre, Plaza Theatre and

Judson F. Williams Convention Center

915-231-1100

elpasolive.com; @elpasolive on Facebook

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.