Here’s a list of concerts and events in El Paso that
have been rescheduled:
Celtic Woman, May 1, Plaza Theatre
NB Ridaz, Lil Rob, MC Magic, June 12, Plaza Theatre
Mike Salazar, June 19
Pink Floyd, June 26, Plaza Theatre
Banda MS, July 31, Don Haskins Center
Toby Mac, Aug. 18, Don Haskins Center
Shinedown, Aug. 18, Plaza Theatre
Kane Brown, Oct. 2, Don Haskins Center
El Paso Comic Con, Oct. 2-4, Civic Center
Franco Escamilla, Oct. 17, Plaza Theatre
Texas Tenors, Oct. 30, Plaza Theatre
Below are concerts and events that have been canceled or postponed but haven’t yet been rescheduled (as of Wednesday, March 25):
Ozuna, TBA
Rage Against the Machine, postponed
Prince Royce, postponed
Ana Gabriel, postponed
Paw Patrol, canceled
Dwight Yoakam, postponed
Star City Tattoo and Arts Expo, postponed
The Office Musical Parody, postponed
Tejano Legends, postponed
Bon Apetit, canceled
Baby Shark Live, postponed
Bon Apetit/El Paso Opera, canceled
EPSYO Side by Side, postponed
YWCA Women’s Luncheon, postponed
Joey Diaz, postponed
Gilbert Santa Rosa, postponed
Venue Information
El Paso County Coliseum
915-533-9899; @ElPasoColiseum on Facebook
Don Haskins Center
915-747-5481, utepspecialevents.com
@UTEPSpecialEvents on Facebook
Abraham Chavez Theatre, Plaza Theatre and
Judson F. Williams Convention Center
915-231-1100
elpasolive.com; @elpasolive on Facebook
