El Paso has ranked among the top cities in the nation for veterans and military families to live.
The city ranked seventh in a study by Veterans United Home Loans, which compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities on 21 metrics in the areas of economic wellness, employment, availability of veteran affairs benefits and quality of life for veterans.
The quality-of-life data included factors such as the cost of living, quality of higher education and the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
“Over the last several years, we have created a hiring program for veterans who are retiring or separating from the military, we have an annual veterans luncheon for our over 700 veterans who currently work for the city, we have hired a military liaison officer who leads all our efforts for veterans, we have developed video programming aired on our city TV channel that features veterans activities, and the council has established a volunteer veterans’ advisory committee,” City Manager Tommy Gonzalez said in a statement.
The top-ranking city for veterans was Chesapeake, Virginia; followed by Colorado Springs, Colorado; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Durham, North Carolina. Ranking below El Paso to round off the top 10 are Boise City, Idaho; Kansas City, Missouri; and Virginia Beach, Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.