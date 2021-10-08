Catch some of your favorite Hollywood, Broadway and even Halloween songs from the voice of popular cabaret singer Shelly Watson in an upcoming El Paso Pro-Musica presentation.
Watson held a virtual concert live from New York for EPPM last year and is now set to perform at the UTEP’s Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
She will be joined by pianist Dr. Dominic Dousa.
A Julliard-trained vocalist, Watson will also conduct master classes at UTEP through its Center for Arts Entrepreneurship and will visit schools throughout the region.
Watson will also perform in a special pop-up concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at The Manor at 1011 at 1011 N. Mesa.
Donations are encouraged for the special event to benefit the Educational Outreach and Community Engagement Programs of El Paso Pro-Musica, including the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief.
Information: 915-747-8163; eppm.org.
