El Paso Pro-Musica’s Zuill Bailey celebrates milestones

A series of concerts this month will celebrate two major milestones for El Paso Pro-Musica’s Zuill Bailey: His 20th year as artistic director and his 50th birthday.
“It is hard to believe that time has flown by so quickly and I have been making music here for 20 years in a place that I call home,” said the Grammy Award-winning cellist.
“I am so thrilled to be a part of El Paso Pro-Musica and have great plans for our musical future.”
Here’s what’s on tap for El Paso Pro-Musica this month:
“Celebration”
7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16
UTEP Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall
500 W. University
Featuring violinist Helen Kim and pianist Dr. Dominic performing Brahms’ “Double Concerto”
“Reunited”
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20
First Baptist Church
805 Montana
Featuring pianist Awadagin Prat, who performed with Bailey at his first concert with EPPM. Pratt is the winner of the renowned Naumberg International Piano Competition.
“Bach’s Lunch”
Noon, Friday, April 22
El Paso Museum of Art
1 Arts Festival Plaza in Downtown
Free admission to this event with a performance, stories, birthday party and special surprises.
Bailey said this month’s events are to celebrate the “amazing community and all the support we have received over the years, especially during the pandemic. This will be an amazing musical rally where our dreams of making music accessible to all are being realized.”
Tickets and information: 915-747-8163; eppm.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.