Closed concert halls have not shut down the spirit of El Paso Pro-Musica – the latest artistic organization to take its performances online.
El Paso Pro-Musica’s Virtual 2020-21 Season hopes to continue to engage the community and collaborate to ensure that music is used to soothe, heal and educate, organizers said in a news release.
Concerts will be available online at eppm.org on designated days. The season, which kicked off Sept. 23, runs through April.
You can watch the concerts online any time after they air, starting with the first performance with pianist Richard Dowling. He’ll perform works by Gershwin, Chopin, Scott Joplin and the Academy Award-winning movie “The Sting.”
Prior to each concert, Artistic Director Zuill Bailey and Executive Director Felipa Solis will host talks and interviews with special guest artists.
The Sept. 23 show includes a conversation with Dowling about his experiences living in New York during the pandemic as well as his recovery from the COVID-19 virus.
Instead of the usual admission tickets, EPPM hopes that patrons will make donations to ensure the stability of the organization, the press release states.
“Our community has supported El Paso Pro-Musica, and mow, it’s our turn to say ‘thank you’ for their generosity,” Bailey said in a statement. “We present an Incredible Virtual Season that you can now enjoy from the comfort of your home.”
Here is the virtual schedule for EPPM concerts, all set for 6 p.m.:
Wednesday, Sept. 23: Pianist Richard Dowling
Tuesday, Oct. 20: Jazz and Chopin with Pianist Matt Herskowitz
Saturday, Nov. 14: Celebrate the 250th Birthday Extravaganza with Pianist Adam Golka
Saturday, Dec. 5: El Paso Pro-Musica Goes Live with Cabaret Singer Shelly Watson in “Live from NYC: Sequins and Song”
Also on tap:
January 2021: El Paso Pro-Musica Chamber Music Festival; Zuill Bailey’s El Paso Bach Tour; collaboration with El Paso Symphony Orchestra; Duo Parnas- Madelyn and Cicely Parnas (to be determined)
Feb. 13, 2021: NPR’s Rob Kapilow, “What Makes It Great!” with the music of Cole Porter
March 2021: Young Artists Development Series, Johns Hopkins University and the Peabody School of Music: “Sacred Monsters”
April 2021: Cocktails with pianist Awadagin Pratt; plus a sneak peek at the 2021-2022 season.
