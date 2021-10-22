El Paso Pro-Musica Artistic Director Zuill Bailey, celebrating his 20th anniversary with the organization, is ready to kick off the 2021-22 season after working alongside musical artists from around the world during the pandemic.
“We are thrilled to present such wonderful artists and fabulous friends of El Paso and the region as we return to in-person performances,” Bailey said.
“It has been a difficult year for artists everywhere and we are thrilled to be back on stage in El Paso.”
The season includes:
Cabaret Singer Shelly Watson
2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24
UTEP Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall
Watson will perform everything from opera to Halloween and Disney favorites.
Celebrating Friendship
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23
UTEP Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall
Bailey guest stars with the UTEP Symphony Orchestra and El Paso Symphony Orchestra Conductor Bohuslav Rattay for Cello Concerto No. 2 in E minor by Victor Herbert
Season of Music with Richard Dowling
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7
UTEP Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall
The popular pianist kicks off the Season of Music with Chopin, Gershwin and Latin American favorites.
El Paso Pro-Musica Chamber Festival
Jan. 8-28, 2022
Various events
The monthlong festival includes the annual Collaboration Concert with the El Paso Symphony Orchestra featuring violinist Helen Kim and Bailey performing Brahms Double Concerto Jan. 21-22 at the Plaza Theatre.
Celebrating Zuill
7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8
The Manor at 1011
1011 N. Mesa
Celebrating Bailey’s anniversary with stories & music.
Matt Herskowitz: Jazz Pianist
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29
UTEP Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall
The crowd favorite combines his technique as a classical virtuoso in jazz and world music.
Reunited: 20 Year Reunion with Awadagin Pratt & Zuill Bailey
7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20
First Baptist Church, 805 Montana
The event honors Bailey’s service as artistic director and marks the 20th anniversary of his first concert with the featured pianist, Pratt, winner of the Naumberg International Piano Competition.
Tickets and information: eppm.org; 915-747-8163.
