El Paso native and playwright Christine Granados will premiere her latest play during a booming Latinx theater festival to be held virtually later this month.
Granados’ play, “Inner View,” will make its world premiere during a virtual reading at Stages’ 4th Annual Sin Muros Festival at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27.
This season’s Sin Muros: A Latinx Theater Festival is taking place through Feb. 28. The festival weekends will be filled with public events, including play readings, talkbacks and panel discussions.
A former journalist with the El Paso Times, Austin American-Statesman and People Magazine, Granados published her first book, “Brides and Sinners in El Chuco,” in 2006 and followed up with “Fight Like a Man and Other Stories We Tell Our Children” in 2017.
She serves as co-publisher of the Rockdale Reporter and works at the Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post.
Other featured events include the world premiere of Houston artist Candice D’Meza’s “Fatherland,” a multi-media digital project that explores grief and identity through a daughter who must come to terms with the death of her absent father, organizers said in a press release.
The festival will also showcase four world premiere play readings for development and one to serve as a finalist, including Granados’ play.
Texas playwrights Darrel Holnes, Lily Gonzales and Andrew Siañez-De La O will be among those featured, along with this year’s finalist, Frank Gonzalez, playwright of “Paletas de Coco.”
Information: https://stageshouston.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.