El Paso Opera’s upcoming performance of “Frida” has been postponed to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Abraham Chavez Theatre.
The production was originally set for March 19, but organizers postpone it due to the ongoing pandemic.
“Our board and staff agreed that postponing the date was in the best interest of the show as well as the safety and health of everyone involved,” Executive Director Arianne Marcee said in a statement.
“We remain very excited about this special show and the anticipation will only grow with the extra time.”
Based on the life of iconic Mexican artist Frida Khalo, the production will feature the stylings of Robert Xavier Rodríguez, which fuses opera, Mexican folkloric and mariachi music, and Broadway musical theater.
The show stars Catalina Cuervo and Ricardo Herrera and an all-Latin cast.
Tickets purchased for March 19 will be automatically transferred to Aug. 27, officials said. Refunds are available for a limited time.
El Paso Opera’s annual gala, Encores & Overtures, will now be held on Oct. 15.
Information: 915-581-5534; epopera.org; info@epopera.org
