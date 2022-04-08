El Paso music legend Rod Crosby – the guitarist and lead singer of the popular ’60s and ’70s rock-and-roll band The Intruders – died Monday, April 4. He was 76.
The band, founded by Bobby Wilson in 1960, later became known as Rod Crosby & The Intruders as original members dropped out and Crosby led the band to play all across El Paso – from school dances and sorority events to military balls and corporate events and countless private birthday, graduation and other family parties.
Crosby became friends with El Paso rock icon Bobby Fuller, who invited Crosby to join his band, the Bobby Fuller Four, in 1965. Crosby declined the offer.
A year later, the Fuller band, founded in El Paso in 1962, scored its Top 10 hit, “I Fought the Law.”
Crosby, whose full name is Rodney Andrew Crosby, came to El Paso from California in 1960, graduating from Austin High School in 1964, according to his obituary online. He started an audio rental business, Crosby Sound, in 1972, and later opened Crosby’s Rosewood Studio.
“Every musician in El Paso knew Rod and his immense talent for singing, playing guitar, and his exacting ability for getting the sound perfect at any event,” his obituary on dignitymemorial.com reads. “When he wasn’t playing with his group, he was making others sound great. He was incredibly generous with his time and advice.”
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. followed by a memorial from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana.
