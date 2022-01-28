It’s hard to believe that we lost three El Paso sports legends over a 10-day period.
Don Maynard, one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of professional football, died on Jan. 10 at the age of 86. Maynard played his college football at Texas Western (now UTEP) and is the only Miner to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Maynard told unbelievable stories from his days with the New York Jets, and a 1973 article on him in Sports Illustrated remains one of the greatest profiles that the magazine has ever published.
Days later, on Jan. 12, longtime El Paso sports columnist and author Ray Sanchez was gone. The 94-year-old was my colleague for nearly 20 years at El Paso Inc. He was the most respected member of the El Paso-area sports media.
Sanchez was an encyclopedia of borderland sports, with a passion for horse racing and the Dallas Cowboys that few could match.
Like Maynard, he was a terrific storyteller. He wrote seven iconic books on subjects like UTEP, baseball, horse racing, and of course, Don Haskins. His last book on the history of El Paso sports was essentially his life’s work since Ray covered every important event in the city over a career that spanned nearly eight decades.
Then we lost Jim Forbes, a terrific college basketball player at UTEP and later one of the winningest coaches in the history of El Paso high school basketball, on Jan. 21. He took Riverside to the Final Four in 1995 and won more than 600 games during a career that lasted nearly 40 years at Riverside and Andress.
Forbes was a soft-spoken man who touched the lives of thousands of people that he taught as an educator and coached on the hardwood.
He remembered every face and made a point to stay in touch with many of his former students over the years.
An athlete, sportswriter and coach. All three have so much in common. They are each enshrined in the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame and carved their legacy into the rich sports history of the borderland. Most importantly, they were beloved by their peers and anyone who had the good fortune of meeting them.
Juan Gabriel jerseys
The FC Juárez Bravos, our sister city’s professional soccer team, created a special limited edition Juan Gabriel jersey that will be worn on Saturday, Feb. 5 when the club hosts the Chivas of Guadalajara at Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.
Juan Gabriel, the legendary Mexican singer-songwriter from the borderland, died in his California home hours before he was to perform in El Paso in August 2016.
The black and gold top features Juan Gabriel’s signature across the chest and his image on a gold record on the right sleeve.
“Juan Gabriel is Bravos,” the team said in a press release, adding that it chose to honor the artist as a way to unite the Juárez community.
The jersey is available in both men’s and women’s cuts, and is available online at the FC Juárez team shop.
The jersey should soon for available for sale at the El Paso Chihuahuas Team Shop on Durango Street, officials said.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4-7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. Email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
