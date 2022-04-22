The El Paso Holocaust Museum & Study Center will commemorate Yom HaShoah – the Holocaust Days of Remembrance – at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 at Congregation B’nai Zion, 805 Cherry Hill.
The event is among the many held across the globe to commemorate the cataclysmic events of the Holocaust, memorialize the millions of victims, and honor the survivors through special observance programs.
This year’s theme, “Why We Remember,” will focus on memorializing the Holocaust and carrying that history into today and responding to current injustices and intolerance, organizers said in a news release.
“On this day, it is not only imperative to remember and reflect on the history and impact of the Holocaust but also to respond, to act in the face of inhumanity and injustice today,” the news release states.
Among the speakers of all ages is local Holocaust survivor, Tibor Schaechner.
Eleven memorial candles will be lit – in remembrance of the estimated 11 million lives lost during the Holocaust.
Yom HaShoah has been funded by a grant from Jewish El Paso.
Admission is free.
Information: 915.351.0048; elpasoholocaustmuseum.org/events
