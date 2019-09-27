El Paso High School, one of the most beautiful high schools ever constructed, has quite a history.
It was first named Central High School and it opened in 1884 as a two-story building at Myrtle Avenue and Campbell Street. It had 10 rooms and an enrollment of 222.
In 1885, a high school was established on the second floor. The first high school graduating class consisted of two students – Kate Moore and George Prentiss Robinson.
Then, in 1902, El Paso had a solidly built high school at Arizona and Campbell Streets, but it was nothing like what was to come.
A NEW EL PASO High School opened in 1916. It was such a magnificent building it has received many honors, architectural and otherwise, throughout its existence. It was often referred to as “The Lady on the Hill.”
The firm of Trost and Trost designed it and it was built at a cost of $500,000. The Greco-Roman features included marble floors, classical columns, classroom floors of hard maple and one of the first concrete stadiums in the country that could seat 12,000 people.
I’M TELLING you all this because there will be big doings at El Paso High School this coming week. It’s not only Homecoming Week, but the grand opening of the EPHS Alumni Association Museum is scheduled.
It will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4. It took four years of fundraising and construction, but the museum became a reality. It’s on the corner of Cliff Street and Virginia Street at El Paso High School. RSVP to Araceli Almanza at 915-545-2246 by Sept. 30.
OF COURSE, there will be other festivities during the week. For instance:
Tuesday, Oct. 1 – Discussion on safety issues with state Rep. Lina Ortega in the El Paso High auditorium.
Thursday, Oct. 3 – EPHS Outstanding Ex luncheon at the El Paso Club at 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4 – Pep rally in the C. D. Jarvis gym at 2:30 p.m. and a homecoming football game against Irvin High at 7 p.m.
UTEP WILL also be observing Homecoming next week, and the UTEP Alumni Association has big plans. For instance:
Thursday, Oct. 3 – Meet and Greet, 6-9 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 111 W. University
Friday, Oct. 4 – Barbecue from 12 to 3 p.m. at the McCall Neighborhood Center, 3231 E. Wyoming.
Saturday, Oct. 5 – Round Table Summit at 10 a.m. at Union Building East; Pickaxe Tailgate Party at 2:30 p.m. at Kidd Field, UTEP vs. UTSA at 6 p.m. at Sun Bowl Stadium.
As a graduate of both El Paso High School and UTEP, I can hardly wait.
IT’S GOOD TO see mayoral candidate and former mayor Oscar Leeser and his Hyundai of El Paso dealership connected with the Sun Bowl again.
The Sun Bowl Association announced that one of El Paso’s best holiday traditions will now be sponsored by Leeser’s dealership and will be renamed Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of El Paso Sun Bowl Parade. The contract is a two-year deal with the option of automatic renewal.
The 83rd annual parade will again be on Thanksgiving morning along Montana Avenue.
