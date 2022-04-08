northeaster parade.jpg
Here’s some Easter-related events in the borderland. To add yours, email features@elpasoinc.com or create a calendar event at elpasoinc.com/local-events.

44th Annual TMO Northeaster Parade

10 a.m. Saturday, April 16

Diana/Hercules, down Diana to Hondo Pass to Nations Tobin Park

Presented by the Transmountain Optimists

Info: northeasterparade.com

Eggstravaganza and Party for the Planet

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 16 & Sunday, April 17

El Paso Zoo, 4001 E. Paisano

Easter candy hunt, magic shows, entertainment, giant inflatables, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more

Info: 915-212-0966; elpasozoo.org

Chamizal Community Center Easter Egg Hunt

9 a.m. Saturday, April 16

Chamizal Community Center, 2119 Cypress

Easter egg hunt, carnival

Info: @elpasopubliclibrary on Facebook

Color Run & Easter Eggstravaganza

7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 16

Bulldog Championship Park, 316 Buford, Socorro

3K run/walk, music, games, egg hunt

Info: City of Socorro on Facebook & Instagram

Easter at The Ranch

11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16

The Ranch on Vinton Road, 600 N. Vinton

Vendors, egg hunts, Easter bunny, live music, food trucks

Info: @uppervalleymarket on Facebook

Easter at Somos

4 p.m. Saturday, April 16

Union Plaza Park, 117 Anthony (Downtown)

Egg hunt, jumping balloon, face painting, food trucks, games

Info:  @downtownspaces on Facebook

El Paso Chihuahuas Easter Egg Scramble

11 a.m. Sunday, April 17

Southwest University Park, 1 Ballpark Plaza

Easter egg hunt after the game; kids 12 and under only

Info: epchihuahuas.com 

