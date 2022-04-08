Here’s some Easter-related events in the borderland. To add yours, email features@elpasoinc.com or create a calendar event at elpasoinc.com/local-events.
44th Annual TMO Northeaster Parade
10 a.m. Saturday, April 16
Diana/Hercules, down Diana to Hondo Pass to Nations Tobin Park
Presented by the Transmountain Optimists
Info: northeasterparade.com
Eggstravaganza and Party for the Planet
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 16 & Sunday, April 17
El Paso Zoo, 4001 E. Paisano
Easter candy hunt, magic shows, entertainment, giant inflatables, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more
Info: 915-212-0966; elpasozoo.org
Chamizal Community Center Easter Egg Hunt
9 a.m. Saturday, April 16
Chamizal Community Center, 2119 Cypress
Easter egg hunt, carnival
Info: @elpasopubliclibrary on Facebook
Color Run & Easter Eggstravaganza
7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Bulldog Championship Park, 316 Buford, Socorro
3K run/walk, music, games, egg hunt
Info: City of Socorro on Facebook & Instagram
Easter at The Ranch
11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16
The Ranch on Vinton Road, 600 N. Vinton
Vendors, egg hunts, Easter bunny, live music, food trucks
Info: @uppervalleymarket on Facebook
Easter at Somos
4 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Union Plaza Park, 117 Anthony (Downtown)
Egg hunt, jumping balloon, face painting, food trucks, games
Info: @downtownspaces on Facebook
El Paso Chihuahuas Easter Egg Scramble
11 a.m. Sunday, April 17
Southwest University Park, 1 Ballpark Plaza
Easter egg hunt after the game; kids 12 and under only
Info: epchihuahuas.com
