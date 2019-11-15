I met a very nice lady, Veronica Myers, in the pro shop at Ascarate Golf Course recently when I went there to play golf.
I was somewhat surprised when I learned that she was the director parks and recreation for El Paso County.
Wow. That’s a big job.
But the more I learned about her the more I appreciated her.
MRS. MYERS HAS managed recreation facilities, special events, leisure services, adult and youth sports, outdoor recreation, after school programs and summer camps.
She has more than 30 years of experience in providing excellent customer service to the residents of El Paso. She holds a bachelor’s of business administration from UTEP and is certified by the National Recreation and Parks Association as a Parks and Recreation Professional.
NOW SHE IS in charge of maintaining more than 250 parks (some with pools) from Fabens in the east to the most western part of El Paso County.
The department’s mission is to provide a safe, healthy and enjoyable recreation environment for the citizens of El Paso County.
I would say the County Parks and Recreation Department is in good hands.
TRIVIA QUESTION: Which country won the first World Cup held in 1930? Answer at end of column.
SANDY AARONSON writes: “In the new remodeled freestanding El Paso High School Museum we have your book (“El Paso Sports History”) opened to the story about the 1920 and 1921 EPHS basketball teams that won the first state tournaments...I also found your story about the 1947 EPHS State champions and printed it and framed it next to the picture.”
Thanks, Sandy.
FRANCES TREJO writes: “We would like to get the word out about our Hall of Fame, and since you are the most knowledgeable person about Bowie High School and its graduates, we felt you were the best person to contact.”
The Bowie High Hall of Fame was established as a non-profit on May 1, 2019. Frances went on:
“Previous to our becoming a non-profit organization, our committee was the Bowie Memory Lane. We are the ones that had the Bowie High School gym named after Nolan Richardson.
“WE HAD OUR first induction ceremony on Oct. 12, 2019, at La Fe Cultural Center, where the Bowie Memory Lane Hall of Fame is housed as well. A few of our inductees were Nolan Richardson, Javier Montez, Belen Robles, Ector Garcia, Salvador Balcorta, Olivia Chavez and Ambrosio Guillen – all Bowie High School graduates.
“If possible, we would like to meet with you to discuss our committee and what we do, and if you feel that our story is one that you would like to write about, we would be honored.
“We look forward to hearing from you.”
Now how can I refuse an invitation like that? I called and told them I’d be willing to help.
LIKE I’VE SAID before, everything that Paul Foster touches in sports turns to gold. He brought us the El Paso Chihuahuas, a Triple-A team, and they won the championship in only their third year in the Pacific Coast League
He brought us a pro-soccer team, the Locomotive FC, and it earned a spot in the postseason in the United Soccer League in its inaugural season.
The team played in the Western Conference Finals Nov. 9, losing out to the Real Monarchs SLC 2-1. Despite the loss, the Locomotive FC made history as the first expansion club to earn a place in the 2019 postseason.
Lucky us.
TRIVIA ANSWER: Uruguay.
Veteran sports journalist, historian and author Ray Sanchez welcomes suggestions for his column. Contact him at (915) 584-0626, by email at ray358@yahoo.com or online at raysanchezbooks.com.