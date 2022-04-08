El Paso Chihuahuas coach ready to win

Before now, El Paso was only a stop for the night for Jared Sandberg.
“Back in the early 2000s, I drove through El Paso and stopped overnight, but that’s been the extent of it,” said Sandberg, the new manager of the El Paso Chihuahuas. “I had to drive from my home in Olympia, Washington, to spring training in St. Petersburg, Florida, and decided to take the southern route.”
Today, Sandberg is taking in everything about the Sun City – and is especially looking forward to some Mexican cuisine.
“I’ve heard that El Paso has an abundance of great places to eat,” he said. “I’m looking forward to having some green chile enchiladas as soon as possible.”
Sandberg, 44, said his wife, Julie, his son, Evan, 15, and his daughter, Clara, 12, are exploring the southwestern United States, experiencing its culture and embedding themselves in the El Paso community.
That kicks into high gear this week as the Chihuahuas host their home opener on Tuesday, April 12 at Southwest University Park – with Sandberg stepping up to the coaching job in front of thousands of borderland fans.
The Chihuahuas opened the season on Tuesday, April 5 with a 13-1 win against Round Rock at Dell Diamond, followed by a 6-2 win in the series on Wednesday, April 6 – the first time in team history that El Paso has won the first two games of a season.
Prior to joining the Padres’ organization, Sandberg was part of the Seattle Mariners’ coaching staff from 2019-21.
He managed in the Tampa Bay Rays organization from 2009-18, winning two league championships at Triple-A Durham. He has a 612-522 record in his 10 seasons as a minor league manager and played in 196 MLB games, all with Tampa Bay, from 2001-03.
Baseball in his blood
Baseball runs in his blood: He’s the nephew of former Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame infielder Ryne Sandberg.
“Being the nephew of Ryne Sandberg has been such a privilege, especially being able to train and learn from him after I was drafted,” he said. “Having a role model like that as a kid growing up was just amazing.”
But the Hall of Famer wasn’t his only influence and role model.
“There’s also my dad, Del Sandberg, who played baseball at Washington State and was part of the 1976 College World Series team,” Sandberg said. “My father coached various sports in the high school and college ranks for over 35 years. They have been so influential in my life and the reason I got into baseball.”
The reason he got into coaching was a whole different matter.
“I started my playing career in rookie ball and made my way up to the major leagues. But in 2007, I was diagnosed with a rare eye disease so I couldn’t play baseball anymore,” Sandberg said about having retinitis pigmentosa, a disorder which causes progressive loss of night and peripheral vision. “After that, the decision to go into coaching was an easy one.”
Sun City fan experience
Sandberg is looking forward to the El Paso fan experience.
“I’ve heard the crowds in El Paso come out every night and support the team,” he said. “We’ll try to put on a good show for the fans, but their support also energizes the ballclub. Sometimes players aren’t really feeling it as they drive to the ballpark, but once they see and hear that crowd, believe me, it helps turn on a switch in the players’ mind to give it their all.”
Aside from a new job, what makes this season different for Sandberg will be the use of the digital ball/strike call at the Triple-A level – technology dubbed “robot umpires.”
“It’s part of the game now and there’s going to be an adjustment period,” Sandberg said. “But on a positive note, it’s one less thing I have to argue with the umpires about. I guess I’ll just look up toward the press box and yell at the computer now.”
