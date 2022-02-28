El Paso Ballet Theatre will perform “To You, With Love” in El Paso and Las Cruces this weekend as part of its ongoing 2021-22 season.
Billed as a mix of romantic classical and contemporary dance, the production will feature new and traditional choreography and live music by guest pianist Dzmitry Ulasiuk.
A guest artist with the El Paso Symphony Orchestra last year, Ulasiuk has performed solo recitals in Ukraine, Russia, Poland, Germany, China, Japan, Spain and the United States, among others.
The first showing of “To You, With Love” is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4 at the Rio Grande Theatre in Las Cruces. The second performance will be at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in Downtown El Paso at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5.
The highlight of each evening will be performances of the famous classical ballet “Les Sylphides” to the music of Frederic Chopin, organizers said. “Les Sylphides” is a one-act non-narrative ballet blanc that was first performed in 1907 at the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg, Russia, under the title “Chopiniana.”
Each performance will also feature choreography by El Paso Ballet Theatre’s own Reniel Basail set to the music of Philip Glass. They will also offer several classical pas de deux starring guest artist Jonhal Fernandez in partnership with El Paso’s Lesley Lopez.
Now in its 12th season, the company was previously known at the El Paso Youth Ballet and is the only regional company to produce a full-length, locally produced "Nutcracker."
Tickets: $35 at ticketmaster.com.
Information: 915-760-6062; elpasoballettheatre.com
