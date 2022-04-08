El Dedon Verde Garden Club’s 2022 Flower Show is slated for Tuesday, April 19 at the El Paso Country Club, 5000 Country Club in the Upper Valley.
The public is invited to attend the viewing of entries from 2 to 4:30 p.m. for a $15 fee, which includes refreshments and one glass of wine. An awards ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Laissez les bon temps rouler!” — or let the good times roll — after the garden club’s event was canceled the past two years due to the pandemic. All entry categories are based on the celebration of fun and flowers that make New Orleans a cultural extravaganza of color and character unlike any other.
Some of the categories:
King Rex: A buffet table design incorporating the colors and coins that represent King Rex, the king of the Mardi Gras Carnival.
Jazz It Up: A creative Mardi Gras-style mask made from fresh or dried plant material, but it can also include rhinestones, gems, beads and feathers.
Carnival Floats: Future gardeners ages 3 to 16 years design Carnival Floats out of shoe boxes, using fresh and dried plant material.
A silent auction with more than 100 donations will also be held. Among the items up for auction are a private box for 16 people at any El Paso Chihuahuas game; an evening of music and stories with El Paso Pro-Musica’s Zuill Bailey; a $200 gift certificate to Cafe Central; paintings by local artists; and a one-year subscription to El Paso Inc.
Founded in 1950, El Dedon Verde (the green thumb) Garden Club has more than 150 members dedicated to promoting the love of gardening among amateur gardeners, protecting the growth of native plants and encouraging civic planning and beauty.
The club is a federated member of National Garden Clubs Inc., and Texas Garden Clubs Inc.
Information: eldedonverdegardenclub.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.