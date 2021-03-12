Eco El Paso is working to make the city greener – and its air cleaner – one tree at a time.
The nonprofit organization, which focuses on sustainability in the hot-arid borderland climate, will be planting trees in the Thomas Manor neighborhood in the Lower Valley on March 25.
It’s all part of the group’s Million Trees El Paso program that aims to plant at least 1 million new native or drought-tolerant trees across the city, starting with under served communities.
The program received funding through the 2020 AARP Community Challenge Grant to install trees, benches and educational street signs throughout the neighborhood near Riverside High School and the Border Highway to educate the public about the trailhead.
The 3.4-mile Playa Drain Trail that runs from Ascarate Park to Riverside Park in the Lower Valley is part of the larger planned Paso Del Norte Trail – a 68-mile trail that could eventually run across El Paso County.
Playa Drain was developed by the Paso del Norte Health Foundation in partnership with the city of El Paso and El Paso Water and opened in November 2018.
Volunteers wanting to help plant trees are asked to meet at the Playa Drain Trail’s Manny Martinez Drive trailhead at the Ascarate Park entrance at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 25.
Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and shovels and will be required to wear a mask. The organization will host similar events in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.