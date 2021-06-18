The city’s third water park – Lost Kingdom in East Central El Paso – is set to open on Father’s Day.
The water park at 6001 Hughey will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Sunday, June 20. The 5-acre water park sits adjacent to the baseball field at Ross Middle School.
The Mayan-themed park features a leisure pool, lap pool, kiddie pool, slides, water playground, lazy river and a climbing wall. Lounge chairs are available throughout, and the Jade Villas section offers cabanas. Food is available at the Tres Milpas Terrace Café.
One-day admission tickets range from $10 to $12, with children under 2 entering at no cost. Twilight tickets are available starting at $6 for admission after 3 p.m. Sunday to Thursday. Season passes are also available.
The park is one of four water parks to open across the city, all of which are funded through the 2012 quality of life bond.
Camp Cohen in Northeast and Oasis in the far Eastside recently opened.
The fourth – El Chapoteo on Giles Road in the Lower Valley – will open later this month, city officials said.
Information: epwaterparks.com
