Artists have long painted El Paso’s history onto their canvases. Now a local art gallery is featuring an impressive collection of early El Paso masters in an exhibit they call the Dead Artists Society.
On the Dec. 19 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with artists Hal Marcus and his wife, Patricia Medici, about the exhibit at the Hal Marcus Gallery, and how you can view it. This program is rescheduled from November.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.