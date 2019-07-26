You have to give Jim Senter, in his second year as UTEP’s athletic director, an “E” for effort.
To lure Miiners’ fans to this year’s football games after two years of the team winning only one game, he has:
• Reduced season ticket prices at all levels for the 2019 campaign.
• Moved the starting time for home games early in the season to 6 p.m. and November home games to 1 p.m.
• Appointed a new assistant athletic director for communications, Anna Claire Thomas, from Louisiana Tech and made other key appointments
• Unveiled 2019 football themes and promotions.
• And, of course, has continued additions and renovations of the Sun Bowl Stadium.
THE MINERS open their football season on Aug. 31.
Each home game will have a theme, including:
Aug. 31 vs. Houston Baptist – Orange Revival/Spirit Night/Extra Yard For Teachers
Fans are encouraged to wear orange as UTEP kicks off its 102nd football season at home against the Huskies.
The game will feature a halftime performance by the top youth cheer and dance teams.
UTEP will honor the contributions of teachers, administrators and support staff at public and private schools throughout Region 19.
Sept. 21 vs. Nevada – Hall of Fame Game/Band Night/Youth Football Night
The 2019 inductees into the UTEP Athletics Hall of Fame – Hans Hoglund (track & field), Stefon Jackson (men’s basketball), Tony Perea (football), Kayla Thornton (women’s basketball) and Brian Young (football) – will be honored at halftime.
The game will also feature music from local middle and high school bands. Youth football teams can sign up to scrimmage in the stadium earlier in the day and cheer on the Miners.
Oct. 5 vs. University of Texas at San Antonio – Homecoming
UTEP Homecoming week is Sept. 29-Oct. 5, capped by the Miners’ C-USA home opener against their Lone Star State rivals, the Roadrunners. This year marks UTEP’s 88th Homecoming contest and the first under new President Heather Wilson.
Oct. 26 vs. LA Tech – Military Appreciation Night
The Miners will salute the nation’s Armed Forces, including Fort Bliss. The night features an enlistment ceremony, in-game on-field and video board tributes, static displays around the stadium and a pregame flyover.
Nov. 9 vs. Charlotte – To be announced.
Nov. 30 vs. Rice – Thanks Day. The Miners will cap Thanksgiving Week by saying “Thank You!” to local law enforcement agencies and first responders.
UTEP will also pay tribute to its 2019 seniors as they play their final home game in the Sun Bowl.
TRIVIA QUESTION: How many conference championships have the Miners won in football?
TRIVIA ANSWER: Two, in 1956 and 2000.
