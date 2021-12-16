It’s practically guaranteed that a visitor to the Sun City will hear these words soon after entering the city: “Have you been to Chico’s?”
For nearly 70 years, the El Paso institution has been serving rolled tacos smothered in a broth-like tomato-based sauce and topped with shredded cheese – officially known as tacos ahogados (Spanish for drowned tacos).
It’s part of the El Paso cultural landscape as just as much as In-N-Out is for California.
Chicos Taco’s has attracted its share of celebrity fans, including indie rock band The Dodos, who stop at Chico’s whenever they’re playing a gig or passing through town. El Paso’s celebrity TV chef Aarón Sánchez also paid tribute to his hometown tacos in the Cooking Channel’s “Taco Trip” in 2015.
And world-famous comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias preached the gospel of Chico’s in his stand-up special, “I’m Not Fat, I’m Fluffy,” filmed El Paso.
“I never thought I’d see the day where I could drink a taco,” Iglesias joked from the stage of the historic Plaza Theatre, referring to the gloriously messy concoction.
While you’re guaranteed to be recommended Chico’s by two out of three people in the Sun City, the third will dissent. They’ll likely say they’re “not a fan,” and recommend other restaurants that serve competing facsimiles of Chico’s famed signature dish.
Those eateries have put their own spin on their recipes, including using chicken instead of beef and drowning or topping them in green chile sauce and different cheeses.
So, to put the judgement in the hands of the beholder, here are some of El Paso’s most recommended sources of “drinkable” tacos ahogados.
