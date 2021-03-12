The El Paso County Coliseum parking lot will again become an outdoor theater with the return of drive-in movies.
Six showings are scheduled for the coming weekends as part of the Under the Stars Drive-In Movies series at the coliseum, with “Jaws,” “Alien” and “The Exorcist” among the screenings.
Moviegoers are asked to ensure they have a working stereo system in their cars for the audio.
Families are welcome to take lawn chairs and sit outside of their cars in their designated parking space but must wear a facemask at all times when not inside their cars. Patrons may also take their own food and drinks, though no alcohol is allowed.
The drive-in movies have specific starting time and capacity is on a first-come, first-serve basis, officials said. Restrooms will be available inside the coliseum, but there will be no concessions.
