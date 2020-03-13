The 2020 Sun City CRIT, part of the premiere cycling series in the United States, returns to El Paso for a second year on March 28.
The Sun City CRIT includes bike races and activities for all ages and ability levels – from kids to professionals – throughout the day.
Participants can race as individuals or as groups along various routes around Downtown El Paso in a variety of categories – men, women, wounded warrior, juniors, amateurs, masters and more.
Among the races are the Sun City Crit 5K and 1-mile run, as well as the Townsquare Media All-Star Relay Race.
Children between the ages of 3 and 10 are also invited to participate in the event with their Big Wheels, tricycles and two-wheelers. Racers will be divided by age groups and distances.
Activities such as a kids fun zone, food, beer tent, live music and more will be available throughout the day.
Events in each of the 10 races in the season, which runs through September, are televised live and on demand on USACRITS.TV and collectively features $200,000 in prize money.